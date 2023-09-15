Vanavond (15/09) in Concerto Radio

In Concerto Radio hoor je vanavond Leon Russel-covers door de Pixies en Durand Jones & The Indications. Verder: Jonathan Wilson, The Coral en The Handsome Family.

De klassieker is van The Rolling Stones en er is een instore van DeWolff.

Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.

Playlist:

Pixies, Crystal Closet Queen: A Song For Leon

The Coral, Wild Bird: Sea Of Mirrors

Jonathan Wilson, The Village Is Dead: Eat The Worm

Deeper, Build a Bridge: Careful!

Logan Ledger, Golden State: Golden State

Iguana Death Cult, Sensory Overload: Echo Palace

Durand Jones & The Indications, Out In The Woods: A Song For Leon

DeWolff, Made It To: Instore @ Concerto

Old Crow Medicine Show, Allegheny Lullabye: Jubilee

William Matheny, Every Way To Lose: That Grand, Old Feeling

The Rolling Stones, Hide Your Love: Goats Head Soup

The Handsome Family, To The Oaks: Hollow

Asgeir, Snowblind: Time On My Hands [Lo-Fi Version]

Pale Jay, In Your Corner: Bewilderment15

The Coral, Down By The Riverside: Holy Joe’s Coral Island Medicine Show