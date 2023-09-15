Vanavond (15/09) in Concerto Radio
Geschreven door Ruben Op 15 september 2023
In Concerto Radio hoor je vanavond Leon Russel-covers door de Pixies en Durand Jones & The Indications. Verder: Jonathan Wilson, The Coral en The Handsome Family.
De klassieker is van The Rolling Stones en er is een instore van DeWolff.
Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.
Playlist:
Pixies, Crystal Closet Queen: A Song For Leon
The Coral, Wild Bird: Sea Of Mirrors
Jonathan Wilson, The Village Is Dead: Eat The Worm
Deeper, Build a Bridge: Careful!
Logan Ledger, Golden State: Golden State
Iguana Death Cult, Sensory Overload: Echo Palace
Durand Jones & The Indications, Out In The Woods: A Song For Leon
DeWolff, Made It To: Instore @ Concerto
Old Crow Medicine Show, Allegheny Lullabye: Jubilee
William Matheny, Every Way To Lose: That Grand, Old Feeling
The Rolling Stones, Hide Your Love: Goats Head Soup
The Handsome Family, To The Oaks: Hollow
Asgeir, Snowblind: Time On My Hands [Lo-Fi Version]
Pale Jay, In Your Corner: Bewilderment15
The Coral, Down By The Riverside: Holy Joe’s Coral Island Medicine Show