Vanavond (22/09) in Concerto Radio
Geschreven door Ruben Op 22 september 2023
Vanavond veel Hollands glorie in Concerto Radio, met nieuwe platen van Elephant, Lewsberg en Pale Puma.
En omdat we Pale Puma zo goed vinden, komen ze meteen langs voor een instore.
Daarnaast hebben we een hele toffe klassieker, van Bowery Electric.
Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.
Playlist:
Pale Puma, Cigarette Still Burns: Haunted By Dreams That Were Never My Own
Jalen Ngonda, That’s All I Wanted From You: Come Around And Love Me
Elephant, Bullets: Shooting For The Moon
The Pretenders, Losing My Sense Of Taste: Relentless
Sextile, Crash: Push
Lewsberg, An Ear To The Chest: Out And About
GUM, Argentina: Saturnia
Pale Puma, Turning Away: Instore @ Concerto
Tobin Sprout, The Rays Of Soul: Demos and Outtakes II
Bombino, Ayes Sachen: Sahel
Bowery Electric, Let Me Down: Bowery Electric
Will Johnson, The Conductor Calls: No Ordinary Crown
Tyler Childers, Rustin’ In The Rain: Rustin’ In The Rain
The Coral, North Wind: Sea Of Mirrors
Margo Cilker, Mother Told Her Mother Told Me: Valley Of Heart’s Delight