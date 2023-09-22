Vanavond (22/09) in Concerto Radio

Vanavond veel Hollands glorie in Concerto Radio, met nieuwe platen van Elephant, Lewsberg en Pale Puma.

En omdat we Pale Puma zo goed vinden, komen ze meteen langs voor een instore.

Daarnaast hebben we een hele toffe klassieker, van Bowery Electric.

Inschakelen vanaf 21.00 uur! Check hier het podcast-archief met afleveringen.

Playlist:

Pale Puma, Cigarette Still Burns: Haunted By Dreams That Were Never My Own

Jalen Ngonda, That’s All I Wanted From You: Come Around And Love Me

Elephant, Bullets: Shooting For The Moon

The Pretenders, Losing My Sense Of Taste: Relentless

Sextile, Crash: Push

Lewsberg, An Ear To The Chest: Out And About

GUM, Argentina: Saturnia

Pale Puma, Turning Away: Instore @ Concerto

Tobin Sprout, The Rays Of Soul: Demos and Outtakes II

Bombino, Ayes Sachen: Sahel

Bowery Electric, Let Me Down: Bowery Electric

Will Johnson, The Conductor Calls: No Ordinary Crown

Tyler Childers, Rustin’ In The Rain: Rustin’ In The Rain

The Coral, North Wind: Sea Of Mirrors

Margo Cilker, Mother Told Her Mother Told Me: Valley Of Heart’s Delight